Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hasbro from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hasbro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $87.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average of $74.89. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $123.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,537,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,227,000 after buying an additional 215,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,671,000 after acquiring an additional 146,578 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 46.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,592,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,373,000 after purchasing an additional 505,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hasbro by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,223,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,717,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Hasbro by 44.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,203,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,206,000 after purchasing an additional 373,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

