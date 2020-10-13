Hashgard (GARD) Price Tops $0.0003

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Hashgard has a market cap of $27.57 million and $203,116.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hashgard Profile

GARD is a token. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

