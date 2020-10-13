HC Wainwright Increases Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $185.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.25.

JAZZ stock opened at $154.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.16. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $156.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,418,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,374. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,176.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

