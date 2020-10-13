HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at CSFB

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target upped by CSFB from $143.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CSFB currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised HCA Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.05.

Shares of HCA opened at $130.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $33,774.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,622.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $723,683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,673,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,372,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,978,000 after purchasing an additional 696,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,628 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

