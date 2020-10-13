Head-To-Head Comparison: Chaparral Energy (CHAPQ) & Its Rivals

Chaparral Energy (OTCMKTS: CHAPQ) is one of 231 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Chaparral Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Chaparral Energy alerts:

Chaparral Energy has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chaparral Energy’s peers have a beta of 2.14, suggesting that their average share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Chaparral Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chaparral Energy $236.35 million -$468.95 million 0.09 Chaparral Energy Competitors $8.54 billion $422.97 million 6.62

Chaparral Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Chaparral Energy. Chaparral Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Chaparral Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chaparral Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Chaparral Energy Competitors 2701 9929 13490 445 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 77.01%. Given Chaparral Energy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chaparral Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Chaparral Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Chaparral Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chaparral Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chaparral Energy -411.22% -115.71% -44.61% Chaparral Energy Competitors -93.63% 42.67% -0.54%

Summary

Chaparral Energy peers beat Chaparral Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. Its 210,000 net surface acres are located in the Mid-Continent region, approximately 122,000 net acres are located in the STACK play primarily in Canadian, Kingfisher, and Garfield counties. As of December 31, 2019, the company's estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 96.6 million barrels of crude oil equivalent; and had an interest in 2,782 gross producing wells, including 866 gross company operated wells. Chaparral Energy, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On August 16, 2020, Chaparral Energy, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Chaparral Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaparral Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.