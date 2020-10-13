Head-To-Head Comparison: Clorox (NYSE:CLX) and EAU Technologies (NYSE:EAUI)

EAU Technologies (OTCMKTS:EAUI) and Clorox (NYSE:CLX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EAU Technologies and Clorox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EAU Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Clorox 3 5 3 0 2.00

Clorox has a consensus price target of $206.91, indicating a potential downside of 3.95%. Given Clorox’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clorox is more favorable than EAU Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EAU Technologies and Clorox’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EAU Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clorox $6.72 billion 4.04 $939.00 million $7.36 29.27

Clorox has higher revenue and earnings than EAU Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

EAU Technologies has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clorox has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of Clorox shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Clorox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EAU Technologies and Clorox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EAU Technologies N/A N/A N/A Clorox 13.97% 138.70% 16.39%

Summary

Clorox beats EAU Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EAU Technologies

EAU Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets equipment that uses water electrolysis to create non-toxic cleaning and disinfecting fluids for food safety applications and dairy drinking water in the United States. Its products include Primacide A, a disinfecting and sanitizing fluid that kills bacteria, yeast, molds, viruses, and other organisms; Primacide B, an alkaline based cleaner; and Primacide C, which is used to stabilize acid water. The company's fluids are used in commercial food processing, and organic or non-organic agricultural and consumer products that clean, disinfect, remediate, hydrate, and moisturize. It markets its products primarily for food and beverage processing, dairy production and processing, meat and poultry processing, and agricultural grow-out and processing industries, as well as environmental remediation, medical, seafood processing, and grocery store produce and meat departments. The company was formerly known as Electric Aquagenics Unlimited, Inc. and changed its name to EAU Technologies, Inc. in January 2007. EAU Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands. It also provides charcoal products under the Kingsford and Match Light brands; bags, wraps, and containers under the Glad brand; cat litter products under the Fresh Step, Scoop Away, and Ever Clean brands; and digestive health products under the RenewLife brand. In addition, the company offers dressings and sauces primarily under the Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, Kingsford, and Soy Vay brands; water-filtration systems and filters under the Brita brand; natural personal care products under the Burt's Bees brand; and dietary supplements under the Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, and Neocell brands. Further, it markets its products under the PinoLuz, Ayudin, Limpido, Clorinda, Poett, Mistolin, Lestoil, Bon Bril, Agua Jane, and Chux brands. The company sells its products primarily through mass retailers, grocery outlets, warehouse clubs, dollar stores, home hardware centers, third-party and owned e-commerce channels, military stores, and distributors, as well as a direct sales force and medical supply distributors. The Clorox Company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

