Head to Head Contrast: Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) and Westmoreland Resource Partners (NYSE:WMLPQ)

Westmoreland Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:WMLPQ) and Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Westmoreland Resource Partners and Contura Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westmoreland Resource Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Contura Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Contura Energy has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 211.69%. Given Contura Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Contura Energy is more favorable than Westmoreland Resource Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Westmoreland Resource Partners and Contura Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westmoreland Resource Partners N/A N/A N/A Contura Energy -25.57% -22.29% -6.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Contura Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Westmoreland Resource Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Contura Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Westmoreland Resource Partners has a beta of 11.56, meaning that its stock price is 1,056% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Contura Energy has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westmoreland Resource Partners and Contura Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westmoreland Resource Partners $271.04 million 0.00 -$139.18 million N/A N/A Contura Energy $2.29 billion 0.06 -$316.32 million ($2.59) -2.97

Westmoreland Resource Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Contura Energy.

Summary

Contura Energy beats Westmoreland Resource Partners on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westmoreland Resource Partners Company Profile

Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets thermal coal in the United States. The company also produces surface mined coal. It operates 1 surface mine in Wyoming; and 4 active mining complexes in Ohio comprising 13 surface mines. The company markets its coal to electric utilities with coal-fired power plants under coal sales contracts; and electric cooperatives, municipalities, and industrial customers in Wyoming, Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia. Westmoreland Resources GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Oxford Resource Partners, LP and changed its name to Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP in January 2015. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP is a subsidiary of Westmoreland Coal Company.

Contura Energy Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions. Contura Energy, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

