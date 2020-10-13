Head to Head Review: Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) vs. Trans World Corp Common Stock (NYSE:TWOC)

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and Trans World Corp Common Stock (OTCMKTS:TWOC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Trans World Corp Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment N/A -40.12% -4.78% Trans World Corp Common Stock N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Trans World Corp Common Stock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $424.39 million 2.17 -$5.86 million ($0.09) -122.11 Trans World Corp Common Stock $54.11 million 0.68 $1.88 million N/A N/A

Trans World Corp Common Stock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accel Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.7% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of Trans World Corp Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Accel Entertainment and Trans World Corp Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Trans World Corp Common Stock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.72%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Trans World Corp Common Stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc. engages in distributed gaming operations in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video gaming terminals, slot machines, and redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, as well as other amusement devices, such as jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines, and other related entertainment equipment in authorized non- casino locations comprising restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 11,164 video gaming terminals across 2,353 locations in the State of Illinois. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

Trans World Corp Common Stock Company Profile

Trans World Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and manages casino operations and small-to-mid-size four-star hotels in Europe. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hotel. The company owns and operates three full-service casinos in the Czech Republic under the American Chance Casinos brand; and five hotels. As of March 26, 2018, its casino portfolio included the Ceska casino consisting of 13 gaming tables, including 7 card tables, 6 roulette tables, and 118 video slot machines; Route 59 casino comprising 12 card tables, 12 roulette tables, and 214 video slot machines; and Route 55 casino consisting of 12 card tables, 10 roulette tables, and 192 video slot machines. The company also owns and operates the Hotel Savannah, a 79-room four-star deluxe hotel, as well as a full-service spa in Hate, Czech Republic; Hotel Columbus, a 117-room four-star hotel located in Seligenstadt, Germany; Hotel Auefeld, a 93-room four-star hotel located in Hannoversch Münden, Germany; Hotel Kranichhöhe, a 107-room four-star hotel located in Much, Germany; and Hotel Donauwelle, a 176-room four-star hotel located in Linz, Austria. Trans World Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York. As of April 30, 2018, Trans World Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FEC Overseas Investment (UK) Limited.

