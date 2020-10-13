Head to Head Survey: CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) vs. Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSE:BIOX)

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSE:BIOX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get CVR Partners alerts:

This table compares CVR Partners and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Partners $404.18 million 0.22 -$34.97 million N/A N/A Bioceres Crop Solutions $173.09 million 1.33 $3.19 million $0.09 70.56

Bioceres Crop Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CVR Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CVR Partners and Bioceres Crop Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

CVR Partners currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 282.21%. Given CVR Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CVR Partners is more favorable than Bioceres Crop Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Partners and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Partners -31.06% -17.02% -6.16% Bioceres Crop Solutions 1.95% 6.03% 1.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of CVR Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CVR Partners has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions beats CVR Partners on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. CVR Partners, LP was founded in 2007 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets adjuvants, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. In addition, the company offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It serves clients in Argentina, Austria, Bolivia, Brazil, China, Libano, the United States, Italy, Paraguay, the United Kingdom, South Africa, France, Canada, Ukraine, Uruguay, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is a subsidiary of Bioceres S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.