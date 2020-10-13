HelloGold (HGT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $33.00

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, HelloGold has traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. HelloGold has a total market cap of $272,318.22 and $33.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HelloGold token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, COSS and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00264991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00098986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.72 or 0.01471891 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00155771 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, HitBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

