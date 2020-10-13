Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HLF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Argus upgraded Herbalife Nutrition to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NYSE:HLF opened at $49.84 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 14,722,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $717,698,718.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $479,142.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,765.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,511,000 after buying an additional 34,769 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 220.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 478,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after purchasing an additional 42,685 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 294.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 49,140 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 29.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

