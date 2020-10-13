HEROcoin (PLAY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $219.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $379,625.61 and $219.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00268630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00098475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00037483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.39 or 0.01473783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00155502 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,957,035 tokens. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.