Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Position Decreased by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE cut its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises approximately 3.5% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Hershey by 298.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Hershey by 29.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $148.19. 4,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,886. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

