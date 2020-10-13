HEX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.97 Million (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $1.97 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HEX has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00009857 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00089731 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000976 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009468 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00021330 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00042520 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 368,063,213,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 366,020,908,198 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEX is hex.win

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

