Hexavest Inc. Buys Shares of 595,395 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 595,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,468,000 after purchasing an additional 75,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,386,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,542,000 after purchasing an additional 281,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,668,000 after purchasing an additional 649,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.26. 413,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,306,414. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $146.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

