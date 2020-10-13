Hexavest Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699,600 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 139,084 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.0% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $147,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 104.8% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $144,980,000 after acquiring an additional 470,400 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,751.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 272,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,046,000 after buying an additional 258,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.07. The company had a trading volume of 724,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,370,754. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1,675.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.46.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

