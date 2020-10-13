Hexavest Inc. Has $16.81 Million Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,576 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $16,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 25,603.8% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 14.6% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.88. 32,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

