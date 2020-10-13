Hexavest Inc. Has $19.59 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $19,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Humana by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 20,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.43.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $431.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,155. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Humana Inc has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $440.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.05 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

