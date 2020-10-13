Hexavest Inc. Has $35.75 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 598,761 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 119,562 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.0% of Hexavest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $35,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $222,000. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 352.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 43,914 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 21.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 313,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,387,000 after buying an additional 56,186 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.07. 152,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,644,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.03.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

