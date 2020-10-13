Hexavest Inc. Has $42.03 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27,237 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.1% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $42,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA traded down $2.69 on Tuesday, reaching $349.35. 47,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,945,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,357.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.85, for a total transaction of $20,659,369.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,933,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,073,587,941.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 400,805 shares of company stock valued at $124,889,056. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

