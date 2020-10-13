Hexavest Inc. Reduces Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 270,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,797 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after buying an additional 80,204 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 73,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,189. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $80.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

