Hexavest Inc. Sells 108,773 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,170 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 108,773 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.0% of Hexavest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $35,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $38,642,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $81,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $2.12 on Tuesday, hitting $108.93. 67,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,243,012. The company has a market capitalization of $196.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.61. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

