Hexavest Inc. Sells 21,026 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,026 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.0% of Hexavest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $36,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,737,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Broadcom by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in Broadcom by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $17,636,681.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.06, for a total value of $1,820,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,987 shares of company stock valued at $216,643,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $384.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $385.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.48.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.