Hexavest Inc. Sells 215,377 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,377 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.0% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $35,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

KO stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.30. 203,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,577,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.06.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

