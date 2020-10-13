Hexavest Inc. Sells 261,881 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,881 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.9% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $34,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.11. The stock had a trading volume of 80,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450,818. The firm has a market cap of $359.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.47 and a 200 day moving average of $124.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.60.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

