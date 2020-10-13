Hexavest Inc. Sells 293,719 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 293,719 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.3% of Hexavest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $48,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after acquiring an additional 55,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after acquiring an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,702,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,204,000 after acquiring an additional 321,613 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 162,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.99. The company had a trading volume of 508,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,580,865. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $204.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

