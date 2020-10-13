Hexavest Inc. Sells 300,111 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,063,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 300,111 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.1% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $41,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 803,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,583,000 after purchasing an additional 36,521 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Cisco Systems by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 111,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its position in Cisco Systems by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 20,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.06. 492,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,808,871. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

