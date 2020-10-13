Hexavest Inc. Sells 6,147 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $611.00 to $609.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.62.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,709 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.04, for a total value of $2,381,326.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,277 shares in the company, valued at $16,228,845.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,977,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,923 shares of company stock valued at $101,670,609. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGN traded up $6.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $608.28. 26,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,551. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $294.86 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $581.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

