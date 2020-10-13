Hexavest Inc. Trims Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,678 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,230 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $18,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total transaction of $2,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,013,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,006,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $1,266,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,133 shares in the company, valued at $17,256,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 718,130 shares of company stock worth $160,620,974 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.46. The company had a trading volume of 95,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.49.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.