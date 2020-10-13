Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $40.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $47.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HXL. Truist assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.05.

NYSE:HXL opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.86. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.66 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 455.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,302,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after buying an additional 1,887,977 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,885,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at about $39,202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hexcel by 99.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,768,000 after purchasing an additional 856,279 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,592,000.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

