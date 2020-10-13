HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.42

Shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.42 and last traded at $70.42, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average of $55.47.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). HITACHI CONSTR/ADR had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that HITACHI CONSTR/ADR will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

