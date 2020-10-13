Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last Week

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $380.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00270911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00097873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00036786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.43 or 0.01497220 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00155498 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

