HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HL Acquisitions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. HL Acquisitions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.14.

Get HL Acquisitions alerts:

Shares of LPRO opened at $26.77 on Friday. HL Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that HL Acquisitions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for HL Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HL Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.