Hoey Investments Inc. Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hoey Investments Inc. cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.4% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 472,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,951,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,420,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,222,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 54,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.66.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.60.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $11,133,395.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

