Hoey Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hoey Investments Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,134 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.5% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187,609 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,458 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,411,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,169 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.32.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.93. 675,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,599,703. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

