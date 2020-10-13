Hoey Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,101 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 0.3% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 23,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in salesforce.com by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,247 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $57,781.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,760.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total transaction of $1,427,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 718,130 shares of company stock valued at $160,620,974. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.29. 108,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,181,127. The company has a market capitalization of $243.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

