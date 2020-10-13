Hoey Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Lowe's Companies accounts for about 2.1% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Lowe's Companies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe's Companies by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Lowe's Companies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Lowe's Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after buying an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lowe's Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.40. The company had a trading volume of 56,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $175.00. The company has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.71 and its 200-day moving average is $133.30.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

