Hoey Investments Inc. Purchases 4,249 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 34.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,466 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.0% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Target by 58.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 23.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 52,235 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,222,000 after buying an additional 23,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $4,357,140.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,624,422. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.03. The company had a trading volume of 63,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.23.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

