Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 1,526 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hoey Investments Inc. lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,707 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.41. 193,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,646,160. The company has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.42. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $378.70.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. 140166 cut their target price on shares of The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.39.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

