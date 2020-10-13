Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Miramar Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.6% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,528,899,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $289.79. The stock had a trading volume of 42,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,159. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

