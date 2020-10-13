Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Raised by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 3.3% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after buying an additional 441,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,528,899,000 after buying an additional 43,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Argus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.79.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $288.71. 49,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,010,159. The firm has a market cap of $308.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.