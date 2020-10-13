Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) (TSE:HEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) (TSE:HEX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

TSE HEX remained flat at $C$5.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.21. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common has a fifty-two week low of C$3.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.58.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) Company Profile

