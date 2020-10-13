HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

HSBC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,302,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94. HSBC has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $39.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). HSBC had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Research analysts expect that HSBC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth $14,812,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 237,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 100,056 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 326.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 71,984 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the second quarter worth $1,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

