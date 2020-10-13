Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut Huazhu Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.62.

NASDAQ HTHT traded down $1.17 on Monday, reaching $43.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,159. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.95 and a beta of 1.75. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.07). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 773.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

