Hush (HUSH) Hits Market Cap of $823,417.64

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. Hush has a market capitalization of $823,417.64 and $134,101.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hush has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.59 or 0.00640466 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00071262 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00053780 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000802 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,078,830 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

