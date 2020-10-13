HyperCash (HC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.90 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00009755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, EXX, Huobi and Bithumb. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $50.31 million and approximately $8.90 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00268291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00098782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.37 or 0.01472247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00155294 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,826,953 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Binance, Cryptopia, EXX, Huobi, ZB.COM, Bithumb, TOPBTC, Gate.io, Coinnest, OKEx, HitBTC, Allcoin and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

