Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

ICLK opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $437.89 million, a PE ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 0.97. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $10.22.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $58.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,156,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter worth about $654,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

