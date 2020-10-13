IDEX Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

IDEX has increased its dividend by 44.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. IDEX has a dividend payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect IDEX to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $189.18 on Tuesday. IDEX has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $561.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.69 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

In other IDEX news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $2,774,077.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,229.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 99,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $16,855,059.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,312,155.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,043 shares of company stock worth $21,872,661 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

