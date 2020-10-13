IDEX Trading Up 12.6% Over Last Week (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, IDEX has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One IDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $36.14 million and $806,004.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00268630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00098475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00037483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.39 or 0.01473783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00155502 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 535,752,811 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

