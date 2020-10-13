II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Get II-VI alerts:

IIVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.93.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. II-VI has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $746.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.58 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $761,685.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,049 shares in the company, valued at $13,292,663.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter valued at $221,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of II-VI by 4.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.